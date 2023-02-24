Kakinada: Keep watch on cyber criminals, cops told

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu instructed the officials to complete investigation of the cases and file charge-sheet at the earliest and keep watch on suspected elements. He warned that stringent action would be taken against police personnel if they resort to unjust activities, at a crime review meeting here on Thursday.

The SP asked the officials to finish all the pending reports as early as possible. He said that every police officer should be alert on cyber cases as cyber criminals will adopt many ways to cheat the people.

They should be alert about cyber criminals and loan app organisers, who cheat innocent people, he added. SP Ravindranath directed the officials to maintain harmony between police and public.

They should give importance to each case, which comes to their notice and strive hard to solve the cases by comprehending them totally. He said that the police should intensify patrolling in places where more incidents of crime are being reported.