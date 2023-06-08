Live
Kakinada: Mandal Educational Officer caught taking bribe
Highlights
KAKINADA: Mandal Education Officer SV Naidu was caught by anti-corruption Bureau officials while accepting a bribe for the restoration of Swarna Bharti School in Routhulapudi mandal of Kakinada district.
The details are as follows. Paila Yerra Patrudu, Correspondent of Swarna Bharati School, applied for the restoration of their school's recognition. For this, Routhulapudi Mandal Educational Officer S.V. Naidu demanded Rs 10,000 and the victim approached the ACB officials. The ACB officials, who registered the case, caught Naidu red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,500 from the victim on Thursday. The accused was produced in the ACB Special Court.
