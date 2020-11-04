Kakinada: Minister Pinipe Viswaroop assures taps to every household

Kakinada: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop said that the government aims to install taps in every household to provide drinking water.

He laid foundation stone for a new water tank to be constructed by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department with Rs 25 lakh CSR funds of Vedanta Limited at Madhurapeta of Uppalaguptam mandal in Amalapuram division, on Wednesday.

He said that a 1,200-metre-long pipeline will be laid from the Uppalaguptam centre to Madhurapeta. Steps will be taken to construct a door-to-door drinking water pipeline with funds from the 15th Finance Commission of Gram Panchayat before the completion of the tank works.

Later, the Minister laid foundation stone for SC Community hall to be constructed with the funds of Vedanta CSR at Madhurpet. He directed the engineering officials to complete the construction of the community hall by April 14.

MDO KV Prasad, MRO K Padmavathi and others were present.