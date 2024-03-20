  • Menu
Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha counters Pawan, takes jibe asking him to join YSRCP

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha counters Pawan, takes jibe asking him to join YSRCP
Kakinada MP and YSRCP Pithapuram candidate Vanga Geetha has responded to comments made by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan about contesting in Pithapuram....

Kakinada MP and YSRCP Pithapuram candidate Vanga Geetha has responded to comments made by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan about contesting in Pithapuram. Geetha, who campaigned in the constituency on Wednesday morning, dismissed Pawan's claim that she may leave the YSRCP and join Janasena.

Geetha, who won from Pithapuram in 2009 under the Praja Rajyam party, stated, "What if I also invite Pawan to YSRCP? I have been in politics since before 2009. Chiranjeevi gave me an opportunity in 2009." She expressed confidence in her victory in Pithapuram, claiming to have the support of people from all walks of life in the constituency.

In a counter move, it has been reported that Janasena will face a setback as the constituency leader Maninidu Seshu Kumari is set to join YSRCP. Kumari is expected to don the YSRCP scarf in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy today. This development comes as a blow to Janasena's plans for Pithapuram as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

