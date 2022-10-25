Kakinada Municipal Corporation serves showcause notices to sanitary staff

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao on Tuesday served showcause notice to sanitary inspector and sanitary staff for dereliction of duties and poor sanitation management. Naga Narasimha Rao and MHO Dr Prudhvicharan conducted maiden inspection at various locations like 12th circle in the division and inspected the measures being taken for sanitation management. The Additional Commissioner was shocked to observe poor sanitation prevailing in wards. After observing the poor sanitation in the areas, Narasimha Rao directed the officials concerned to serve showcause notice to Sanitary Inspector Prasad and two ministerial staff members.

The Additional Commissioner further inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in these areas and ordered the staff to clear silt in the side canals for free flow of side canal water. He interacted with the residents about sanitation and enquired whether the garbage was collected daily in these areas. He appealed to people to separate garbage into wet and dry garbage while handing it over to sanitation workers.

He also appealed them not to throw wastage on street corners and other public places.

Additional Commissioner Narasimha Rao warned the Sanitary Inspectors and other officials regarding indifferent throwing of garbage by the residents, who should be fined immediately without any laxity. He warned the subordinates that stern action would be taken against those, who are negligent of their duties. Despite the instructions and guidelines, he questioned how they would ignore those guidelines. He suggested them to work with dedication and zeal.

The sanitation staff were told to supervise if garbage is removed from every house or not. He stated that the sanitary inspectors and workers should dedicate themselves to their work and follow the guidelines of higher officials. He warned that he would take stern action, if he finds any garbage or polluted water during his visit. The Additional Commissioner asked people to cooperate with the officials concerned regarding sanitation. He said that he would visit frequently and any negligence by the sanitary staff would be subject to severe punishment. He also warned the officials that any complaints received against them would be immediately attended and necessary action initiated against them.

He suggested the residents that wet and dry garbage and hazardous waste in particular should be handed over to sanitation workers separately.