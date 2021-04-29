Kakinada: Patients need not worry about oxygen, says Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha

Kakinada: Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha inspected medical oxygen plant at Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday.

The objective of the visit was to oversee the functioning of the plant. He said that the government is making all efforts to provide needed oxygen to hospitals in the district. He instructed the authorities concerned to ensure adequate oxygen supply to patients.

He said that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the district. The officials are monitoring the oxygen supply to the covid victims. The Covid victims need not worry about the oxygen. The government is providing all facilities to them.

Even if medical oxygen is diverted, they register criminal cases against those who illegally stockpile and create artificial scarcity in the market.