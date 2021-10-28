Kakinada: People protest takeover of charity school by govt

Kakinada: Scores of people, including parents of the students and other sections, strongly opposed and agitated over handing over of the MSN Charities to the government on Wednesday.



Hundreds of parents rushed to the school and gheraoed Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Three days ago, notices were served to MSN Charities management to hand over the property to government. It was a shock to the parents of children and several sections of people.

Endowments Department Deputy Commissioner MVijaya Raju told 'The Hans India' that the government constituted a 3-member committee comprising Endowments department Regional Joint Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Kakinada and Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Executive Officer, Annavaram Devasthanam DLV Ramesh Babu and they will submit a report within a week so as facilitate the process of considering the taking over of MSN Charities.

The illustrious cluster of educational institutes belonging to Malladi Satyalinga Naicker (MSN) Charities have been handed over to the government of Andhra Pradesh in view of their educational policy.

The old boys of the institutes as well as the parents are strongly opposing the handing over of these institutes to the government as they lose their hallowed identity.

However, some teachers and a few people are welcoming the idea of handing over to the government as the staff will have protection and security and students will have continuous scrutiny of their academic progress.

The Malladi Satyalingam Naicker Charities, Kakinada is a charitable institution established with the motivation of great philanthropist Malladi Satyalingam Naicker in the year of 1912 to promote and advance the cause of education. The institution is maintaining MSN Primary School, MSNC High School, MSN Junior College, MSN Degree College, MSN Veda Patasala and also free feeding poor students and maintaining three temples like Sri Sangameswara Swamy temple, Sri Sita Rama Swamy Temple and Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Chollangi village of Kakinada Rural.

According to the officials, the institution is under the administrative control of the Commissioner Endowments department and also the institution is paying 21.5 percent income of MSN Charities to the Endowments department.

MSN Charities organisation was formed with a strong and committed motive of educating the downtrodden section and also improving and spreading Vedic knowledge to Vedic studies.

MS Nayakar, who did business in Burma earned money and came to Kakinada in 19th century. When he went to Burma, he understood the value of education. Then he decided to give education to all sections of people including downtrodden. Then he purchased hundreds of acres of land and wrote a will about the assets. He made it clear that the properties should be only meant for education purposes and other objectives. As part of implementing the will, an education institute was started near Turangi in the name of MSN Charities Choultry.

Later, Andhra Polytechnic College, MSN Degree College, Vedic School and AdiKavi Nannaya University PG Centre and other educational institutes were established in the MSN Charities properties. The properties are looked after by the Endowments department. However, some of the properties were grabbed by some of the politicians and farmers, upland areas in particular (Kakinada, Peddapuram, Ramachandrapuram and other divisions in the district).

MSN Charities High School, Andhra Polytechnic, Vedic School, College and AKNU have earned a good name by producing so many intellectuals by providing education to all.

Meanwhile, the government recently took a decision that all aided schools will be merged with the government including properties.