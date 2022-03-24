Kakinada: Punish officials for NTR bridge retaining wall collapse

Kakinada: BJP State spokesperson Yenimireddy Malakondaiah demanded that a criminal case should be filed against those responsible for the collapse of the retaining wall of NTR bridge at Jaggannaickpur in Kakinada.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Malakondaiah informed that R&B department has been looking after the NTR bridge and alleged that because of the embezzlement of funds regarding the retaining wall of NTR bridge, it was collapsed and causing hardships to the passengers.

He said that in view of the negligence and recklessness of the R&B and Kakinada Smart City Corporation officials, people's money of about Rs 5 crore was wasted.

No progressive work has been taken up regarding the renovation of the retaining wall of NTR bridge till date, Malakondaiah pointed out.

On the other hand, Mahatma Gandhi bridge, which was built 60 years ago, is strong and effective in Kakinada.

The BJP leader said that the contractor and officials of NTR bridge have not taken serious steps to construct the retaining wall in a strong way. He alleged that their negligence in the construction of NTR bridge was responsible for its collapse. When the contractor and officials commenced work pertaining to NTR bridge, they didn't take steps to inform the R&B officials regarding the retaining wall of NTR bridge. He ridiculed that the R&B officials also slept over the issue of the construction of the retaining wall of NTR bridge. As a result, the collapse of the retaining wall occurred.

Malakondaiah said that officials should bear the responsibility and also demanded that the embezzled amount should be

recovered from those responsible for the collapse of the retaining wall and the amount should be deposited to the Smart City account.

He further alleged that Central government's funds released for the purpose of development of Smart Cities have been embezzled. Even though the Central government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for each Smart City, the TDP as well as YSRCP governments have misused the funds.

Stating that this matter has been brought to the notice of the Central government, he sought white paper to be released regarding Kakinada Smart city funds.

The BJP leader demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should own the responsibility for all the 26 liquor deaths that took place in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district.

BJP senior leader Duvvuri Subramanayam and others also spoke.