Kakinada: Purandeswari gets support from leaders

Kakinada: BJP state spokesperson Yarlagadda Ram Kumar said that the BJP state president Purandeswari took an appropriate action by writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India to cancel the bail of prominent people who came out of jail and are running the state on bail.

Addressing media along with district BJP president Ch Ram Kumar and District Media Panelist Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, he said that law and public judgment are two separate things and said just because there is a public verdict in favour of the accused does not mean that he is absolved from the charges brought against him.

He also said that the Supreme Court ordered the lower courts to investigate criminal cases booked against the public representatives and political leaders, it is not reasonable for the lower courts to allow innumerable adjournments to the accused, he said.