Kakinada: Purohits protest bar on pujas at temples during Dasara festival

Kakinada: Parasurama Brahmana Seva Sangham district president Tippabhatla Siva Ramayya Sarma demanded that the government allow purohits to perform pujas during Dasara festival.

The purohits staged a protest seeking permission from the Endowments department for conducting pujas in various temples during the Dasara festival at Collectorate here on Thursday.

Ramayya Sarma said that purohits have been facing difficulties since the outbreak of Covid-19.Economically backward purohits were deprived of the right to live. He stated that the Endowments department has declined to give permission for purohits to perform puja, particularly during the sacred Dasara season.

He appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to grant permission to the poor Brahmins to perform pujas for the devotees.

Later, the purohits submitted a representation to Joint Collector Dr G Lakhmsha.