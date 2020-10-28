Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

Kakinada: Recalling the services rendered by police martyrs, East Godavari District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Additional SPs K Kumar, Garud Sumit Sunil, VS Prabhakar Rao, SB DSPs Murali Mohan, Ambika Prasad and others led a 'Run for Unity' on Tuesday.

The marathon was held as part of the Police Commemoration week programmes.

Police personnel, college and school students and youth joined the run which started at the Police Guest House in the early hours. SP Asmi said that the police families were selflessly serving the society. He said that the police would always take more care of the society's concerns than their own families and children.

"No one can expect an orderly society in the absence of police. That clearly shows as to how the police are serving the society."

Asmi said that they would extend full support to the families of the martyrs as their sacrifices were the reason for today's peace. On the occasion, the SP paid tributes to the martyrs and hailed their sacrifices for upholding the values of unity and integration.