Kakinada: SC hostel students 'forced' to carry garbage

Kakinada: Despite constitutional guarantee and various laws for protecting SCs, the SC hostel authorities here are paying scant respect to all the laws and have reduced the SC students to slaves by making them carry the heavy stinking garbage for dumping near their hostel. The students are allegedly unable to continue their study at night due to manual labour entrusted to them by the hostel warden.

The locals, who noticed the students' plight, took pity on the SC hostel students in Mallayya Agraharam in Kakinada. They alleged that the hostel warden is least interested in the issue of garbage and hostel maintenance. There are two hostels, one for the college and another for students. Both the hostels are situated in the same building. For every three days in a week, the students are made to carry the garbage and dump it at the nearest place, particularly during night time. The students complained that the hostel wardens do not visit the hostel regularly and even if they come, they pay deaf ear to their problems. The officials are not paying any attention to their problems and there is no maintenance in the hostel. Students said that they are afraid to complain against the hostel warden as he may take action against them.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District SC, ST Hakkula Samkshema Vedika convener and senior advocate Vipparthi Ganapathi Rao demanded disciplinary action to be initiated against the warden for making the students carry loads of garbage for dumping it during night. He also demanded immediate suspension of warden and also a thorough inquiry into the matter.

District TDP Rajaka Sadhikarika Samiti convener AVD Menta Rao complained that the hostel campus is kept untidy manner. He questioned as to who will take the responsibility if the students fall sick due to the unhygienic conditions prevailing in the hostel. He also demands that the Collector should immediately suspend the warden and probe into the allegations by the locals.

When The Hans India contacted SC hostel warden Seshu Kumar, he denied the reports that he is making the students to carry garbage to dispose. He stressed that cleanliness is maintained in the campus and there is no problem regarding its upkeep and maintenance.

Social Welfare Department Joint Director J Ranga Lakshmi Devi told The Hans India that necessary action would be taken against the hostel warden after conducting a probe into the allegations against him.