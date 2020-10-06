Kakinada: Serve people responsibly, JC tells secretariat staff

Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri said the secretariat employees and volunteers should serve the people responsibly to provide solution to public problems.



She reviewed the progress of the work being carried out under Naadu-Nedu at Bachu Municipal High School, Samalkot on Monday. On this occasion, she inspected the toilets being constructed on the school premises. She also observed the pipeline fittings and gave appropriate instructions to the authorities. She directed the Municipal DE Ch Rama Rao and Headmaster T Sai Rama Krishna to complete the works by the time the schools reopened.

Later, the JC inspected the Ward Secretariat No 13 and enquired about the performance of ward volunteers and the staff of the secretariat and the services they provide to the public.

Volunteers explained that they were distributing the pensions from the morning of the first day of every month.