Kakinada: Somu Veerraju alleges role of YSRCP leaders in graft

Kakinada: BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in corrupt practices and development activity was found to be lacking in the State.



Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Veerraju alleged that funds worth crores of rupees were misused in the house sites in the State. He said that the Central government has granted Rs 1.5 lakh to each beneficiary for house construction in the State.

Somu Verrraju alleged that the YSRCP leaders were involved in graft while purchasing the lands in the State. He said that the government purchased lands worth Rs 7 lakh by spending more than Rs 45 lakh at the Ava lands area.

He pointed out that Ava lands were located in low-lying areas, which will be in water for nine months in a year and also not advisable for conversion as the house sites or meant for allocation to the poor and constriction of houses for them. He also pointed out that Ava lands are of no value and the lands are filled with rainwater which would be there till the end of December. He said that though the Central government released an amount of Rs 31,000 crore to the State for the developmental activity, AP has woefully failed to show any sign of progress or developmental activity after securing such a huge Central assistance.

He said that despite the Central assistance the roads in AP are in a very poor condition. He said that the Centre has developed the highways from Kathipudi to Kakinada and Nallajarla to Vijayawada. He alleged that the Central government's funds were diverted towards the Chief Minister's pet Navaratna schemes such as Jagananna Goru Mudda, Jagananna Vidya Devena and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka etc.,

He also took objection to the State not including the name of PM Modi while implementing the schemes sponsored by the Centre and instead naming them after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The BJP leader demanded that the State implement the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act strictly.