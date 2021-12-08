Kakinada: SP Ravindranath Babu inspects police station

Kakinada: Superintendent of police M Ravindanath Babu inspected the III Town police station and interacted with the police personnel here on Tuesday.

He made a surprise visit to the police stations and inquired about how the cases were being filed, investigation was being done, filing charge sheets and others. He verified records of the police station and asked the officials to keep watch on the movement of persons with criminal background.

He directed the officials to create awareness on Covid-19 third wave among the staff. He inquired with the CI on pending cases and ordered him to complete the investigation of those cases quickly and told to file a final report in the court.

Later, the SP discussed with DSP Bheema Rao and circle inspector CH Rama Koteswar Rao about the investigation of the SC/ST atrocities cases. He instructed the officials to keep the station premises clean.

Later, he spoke to the staff about the crime details and the problems that they were facing. The SP directed the officials to expedite the investigation of station management, reception counter, case property, reported grave and non-grave cases, inquire into pending cases and complete pending cases with special focus on pending cases.