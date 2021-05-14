Kakinada: Surveillance system to monitor oxygen usage

Kakinada: Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that a special surveillance system has been set up at the state-level for continuous monitoring of oxygen storage capacity, available oxygen volume, consumption and other issues in Covid-19 hospitals. A special cell has been set up in the district to connect the system. The joint collector convened a videoconference with Covid-19 designated hospital managements from Collectorate here on Friday.

Dr Lakshmisha said that the government has set up a surveillance system in hospitals to ensure that medical oxygen is available to meet daily needs and prevent casualties. He instructed the officials of Covid hospitals in East Godavari district to upload real-time information related to medical oxygen on the website http://pranavayuvu.ap.gov.in every two hours.

He said that special logins have been provided for this process and by reviewing the information at the state as well as district level, the government and the private sector will ensure that oxygen is available as required at every Covid-19 hospital in the district. He said that there would be monitoring on the daily stockpiles of oxygen supply companies. He said that a special officer was already working in every five hospitals to monitor the oxygen supply.