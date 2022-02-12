Kakinada: Thousands witness Antarvedi Ratha Yatra

Kakinada: The annual chariot festival (Ratha Yatra) of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was celebrated in a grand manner at Antarvedi on Saturday. Raja Kalindindi Kumara Rama Gopala Raja Bahadur belonging to the donors' family and Amalapuram RDO NSVB Vasanta Rayudu, endowments department deputy commissioner Vijaya Raju performed special pujas on the occasion at 2.35 pm before inaugurating Ratha Yatra on the temple premises.

Thousands of people witnessed this divine spectacle as the entire area was reverberated with chants of Govinda Govinda, on the auspicious occasion of Bheeshma Ekadasi. The entire district was immersed with a sense of devotion as people including youngsters with cymbals danced to the tune of devotional songs to celebrate the festival.

Devotees pulled the chariot after the traditional 'cheera, sare' was conducted by the chief priest, Paningapalli Srinivasa Kiran and Sthanacharya Vinjamuri Rama Rangacharyulu.

MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad, YSRCP leaders and others participated in the ratha yatra. The police took necessary measures to prevent any untoward incident during the festival. Earlier , amid the chanting of vedic hymns the idols of the divine couple were placed at palanquin (pallaki) and brought to the newly-constructed chariot and kept in it. Later, the chariot was stopped near the temple as per the rituals.