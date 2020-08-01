Kakinada: Three youth drowned in Polavaram Canal near Hamsavaram Village

Three students drowned in a Polavaram Canal near Hamsavaram Village, Tuni Rural on Friday evening. Kalibonia Prudhuvi Raj's (17) birthday celebrations were held near the canal. Seven of his friends attended the birthday celebrations.

After cutting and eating the cake K.Prudhvi Raj, K. Manikanta Swamy (15) , Matam Harish (17) went to the canal for swimming and taking a bath they drowned in the river.

On receipt of information police immediately rushed scene secure the swimmers and made efforts and recovered the dead bodies at the nearby spot and shifted to Tuni area hospital. Police registered a case and investigate.

