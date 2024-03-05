Kala, Atchanna turn centres of TDP politics

Srikakulam: TDP former state president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and the party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu are two important leaders who have a key role in the TDP politics in Srikakulam district.

Both the leaders are putting all efforts to protect their grip on the party. In this attempt, both are competing with each other to see that their followers get maximum number of tickets.

In the Pathapatnam Assembly constituency, former MLA and the party sitting in-charge Kalamata Venkata Ramana and the another party leader Mamidi Govind Rao are competing with each other for the party ticket. Both the leaders belong to Turpu Kapu community.

In Narasannapeta, former MLA and party sitting in-charge Baggu Ramana Murthy and a noted doctor in Srikakulam, Baggu Srinivasa Rao are competing with each other for the party ticket. Both the leaders belong to Polinati Velama community.

In Srikakulam Assembly constituency, former MLA and party sitting in-charge Gunda Lakshmidevi and the party leader Gondu Sankar are vying for the ticket. Both the leaders belong to Polinati Velama community.

In Palakonda Assembly constituency, party in-charge Nimmaka Jayakrishna and party leader Padala Bhudevi are trying for the party ticket. Here Jayakrishna is follower of the Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and Padala Bhudevi is the follower of Atchannaidu.

From Etcherla Assembly constituency, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao wants to contest but another leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu is also

seriously trying for the

ticket. He is supported by Atchannaidu.