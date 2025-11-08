Live
Kala Vedika inaugurated at ZP High School
Vijayawada: The newly-constructed Sri Saraswati Devi Kala Vedika at Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, in Vijayawada Rural Mandal, was inaugurated on Friday by Yogacharya Guntaka Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, an alumnus of the 1977–78 10th batch, in the presence of school staff, students, and alumni.
The Kala Vedika platform was built with the cooperation of alumni and donors to provide a dedicated space for students to showcase their artistic and cultural talents.
As the school, spread over nine acres, previously lacked such a facility, Guntaka Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy made a generous contribution for the project.
The construction was led by Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, an alumnus from the 1978–79 batch and a dedicated person for the school development, with support from several donors and well-wishers. A marble idol of Goddess Saraswati Devi, brought from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was also installed beside the Kala Vedika to inspire students in their pursuit of knowledge and excellence.
Following the inauguration, special prayers were performed.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy expressed happiness over the collective efforts of alumni under the leadership of Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, who have been instrumental in mobilising funds and executing various development works worth nearly Rs 1 crore for the school.
He said such cooperation between alumni, donors, and the government would further enhance the school’s infrastructure to the standards of corporate institutions.
School Headmaster Surapanee Ravi Prasad, Staff secretary Patnala Nageswara Rao, teachers Gopinath, Tripura Sundari Devi, Annapurta, Jayalakshmi, and alumni representatives Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy and D Srinivasa Rao participated in the programme.