Navodaya Vidyalaya alumni meet held

Ongole: A memorable alumni reunion was held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ongole on Sunday, bringing together former students from various batches who completed their education from Class 6 to Intermediate.

Alumni from different regions gathered to reminisce about their childhood memories, recalling experiences in classrooms and hostels. They remembered teachers who imparted knowledge and shaped them into responsible citizens, sharing their life achievements and pledging continued support for the school’s development.

Principal C Sivaram attended as the chief guest, noting that the reunion strengthened relationships among former students while providing an opportunity to express gratitude toward teachers who guided them.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from alumni, current teachers, and present students, making it a success. Former students expressed their commitment to contributing to the institution’s growth, celebrating the bonds formed during their formative years at this prestigious residential school.