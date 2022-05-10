Kalyana Mahotsavam at Annavaram from tomorrow

Annavaram (Kakinada): The annual celestial wedding of Lord Sri Satyanarayana Swamy at Annavaram in Kakinada district will take place at 9.30 pm on Thursday (May 12). The celebrations will take place from May 11 to 17.

Annavaram Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao said the annual Kalyana Mahotsavam of Lord Sri Satyanarayana Swamy will start on the sacred shrine Ratnagiri, the abode of Lord Satyanarayana Swamy.

He said the celestial festival would be performed on a grand scale. Thousands of devotees will witness the holy event and the officials should plan accordingly for hassle-free darshan, accommodation, distribution of prasadams, he added.

The EO said that every year they celebrate Kalyana Mahotsav on a grand scale and this year also they would celebrate on the note of devotion and fervour.