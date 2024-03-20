Kalyanadurgam TDP MLA candidate's wife urges people vote for her husband

Amilineni Ramadevi, the wife of Amilineni Surendra Babu, TDP MLA candidate for Kalyanadurgam Constituency, is urging voters to give her husband a chance and witness the development he can bring to the area. Ramadevi actively campaigned for Surendra Babu in various villages under Kalyanadurgam Mandal, including Obulapuram and Manirevu, on Tuesday.

In response to criticism from YCP about a lack of development in the region over the past five years, Ramadevi defended her husband's potential to bring about change, accusing the opposition of merely putting on a show for the election. Surendra Babu echoed these sentiments, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the constituency towards progress and insisting that his candidacy symbolizes a commitment to development.

During the campaign, Surendra Babu engaged with voters, emphasizing his leadership qualities and promising to address public concerns effectively. The campaign was supported by local leaders and activists from Kalyanadurgam Mandal, as well as village representatives.

Overall, the TDP MLA candidate's campaign is centered around the promise of a brighter future for Kalyanadurgam Constituency under his leadership, with Ramadevi playing a crucial role in rallying support for her husband's candidacy.