Shivani Rajasekhar stuns in backless saree

Breaking conventions, Shivani Rajasekhar wowed fans with a daring photoshoot, ditching the traditional saree for a sensuous maroon ensemble.

Breaking conventions, Shivani Rajasekhar wowed fans with a daring photoshoot, ditching the traditional saree for a sensuous maroon ensemble.


Sporting a backless, sleeveless halter neck blouse, she exuded confidence and allure, accentuating her svelte frame. With minimal jewelry and loose waves, Shivani let the saree steal the spotlight, showcasing her bold new avatar.


The unconventional look garnered widespread praise, marking a departure from her usual style and solidifying her as a rising fashion icon.






