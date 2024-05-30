Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance

Following intense protests by people in the Telangana region of united Andhra Pradesh, the state was officially formed on June 2, 2014.

The day, marked by vibrant celebrations and cultural activities, is celebrated across Telangana as people come together to rejoice in the remarkable achievement, highlighting the enduring spirit of the Telangana moment.

Besides, the day also pays homage to heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Telangana cause.

Date

Telangana Formation Day falls on June 2, 2024, Sunday this year, signifying the historic moment when Telangana emerged as a distinct state.

History

Earlier, Telangana was part of the princely state of Hyderabad before independence but was merged with Andhra Pradesh on November 1, 1956.

The Telangana region first saw protests in 1969 over the then-Andhra Pradesh government's failure to provide employment opportunities to locals. This was in addition to the government ignoring the development of the region.

Students, social organisations, and even government employees played a key role in the agitation. However, the separate state movement took a major turn when BRS Supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) launched his political party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, in 2001 with the sole objective of the formation of a new state.

Later on in 2009, he sat on a fast unto death, demanding separate statehood for the region, which added pressure on the UPA government in the Centre and eventually led to the announcement of Telangana state on December 9, 2009.

After struggling for over four decades, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution supporting a separate state.

Finally, in 2014, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 bill was passed in both houses of Parliament and sent to the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee for his assent. The former President approved the bill by signing it on March 1, 2014, paving the way for the formation of the newest state of India. However, it was officially recognised on June 2, 2014.

Significance

The formation of Telangana on June 2, 2014, commemorates the victory of the Telangana movement, giving the region a separate identity and honouring its remarkable achievements in various fields.

Telangana Formation Day celebrates the state's rich culture and the spirit of its people. It honours the long struggle for statehood and the progress made in the past decade, reminding us of the sacrifices and efforts that have led to the state's success, making it a source of pride for all residents.

Evolution of Telangana post-separation

Post-bifurcation, the BRS government came into power by winning the majority of seats in the 2014 elections, with K. Chandrashekar Rao becoming the first Chief Minister of the youngest state in India.

The BRS party again regained power in the 2018 Assembly elections, only to be unseated by the Congress in 2023. A. Revanth Reddy assumed the role of Chief Minister of Telangana following Congress's victory.

Since separation, the state has made tremendous progress in almost all sectors in the last decade. It is now one of the fastest-growing states in India, as it registered remarkable growth in IT, pharmaceuticals, real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.

Telangana has also seen tremendous progress in its budget, GSDP, and per capita income, solidifying its status as a rapidly developing state in the Union of India.

The growth in these sectors not only propelled the economy but has also enhanced the standard of living of its residents, further underscoring the significance of the formation of Telangana.

The growth registered in IT and pharmaceuticals has made Telangana a hub for innovation and industry, attracting investments from across globe.

Real estate and infrastructure developments have transformed the urban landscape, providing better facilities and connectivity across the state.

Agriculture, which is very important for Telangana's economy, has benefited from modern techniques and government efforts to improve productivity and sustainability. This overall development shows the success of the separate state movement.

Telangana's budget and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth shows its strong economic planning. The increase in per capita income means more wealth and opportunities for the people. These achievements highlight Telangana's journey from a region seeking recognition to a state setting new standards in various fields.

Celebrations

To mark the 10th anniversary of the formation of Telangana, the state government is making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the fete on a grand scale.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will pay tribute to martyrs at Gun Park and also take part in the celebration at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on June 2.

The celebration will also kick off in all 33 districts to pay homage and recognise people's sacrifices for statehood.