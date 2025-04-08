Kalyanam to be conducted in a festive atmosphere: Anam

Vontimitta: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that arrangements should be made so that all devotees can watch Sri Sitarama Kalyanam to be held on April 11 as part of the Vontimitta Sri Kodandaramaswamy Brahmotsavam in a festive atmosphere.

Speaking during an administrative review at Vontimitta on Monday, the minister recalled that after the bifurcation of the state, the Ekasilanagaram of Vontimitta was merged in the TTD under the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2015, and since then, the Sitarama Kalyanotsavam has been undertaken under the auspices of the TTD with the support of the state government.

He reminded that the CM aspired to organise the celestial Kalyanam in the area where Annamacharya lived, in a grand manner under the auspices of TTD.

He said that it has been decided to further develop Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta and said the CM is coming to offer pearls to the state festival on the day of Kalyanam.

He asked the officials to make arrangements accordingly in coordination with the TTD and district administration as there is a possibility of devotees coming to witness this festival.

He asked the police to be alert during the CM’s visit. He ordered additional ambulances from Tirupati, Nellore and Annamayya districts to be deployed in the highway sectors.

He suggested that CCTV cameras and drone cameras should be increased, and in the backdrop of summer, the fire services should be more alert.

Special parking arrangements and others should be made for the convenience of devotees.

The minister said that the government is determined to develop the Vontimitta temple into a great pilgrimage site.

Later, BC welfare minister and Kadapa In-charge minister called upon the TTD and district officers to work in union and the programme a grand success.

In a review held in the conference hall of Vontimitta, the ministers suggested that better facilities should be provided to the devotees at the Kalyana Vedika without any inconvenience.

Earlier the ministers had darshan of the presiding deity. District and TTD officials were present.