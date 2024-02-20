  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kalyanamastu & Shadi Tohfa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to deposit Rs 78.53 cr today

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 78.53 crore as financial assistance under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ directly into the bank accounts of 10,132 couples who got married during the quarter of October- December 2023 on Tuesday, February 20).

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 78.53 crore as financial assistance under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ directly into the bank accounts of 10,132 couples who got married during the quarter of October- December 2023 on Tuesday, February 20).

Including this assistance, since the inception of the scheme the state government has disbursed Rs. 427.27 crores under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu/ YSR Shaadi Tohfa, into the accounts of 56,194 beneficiaries soon after completion of the same quarter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X