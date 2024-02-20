Live
Kalyanamastu & Shadi Tohfa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to deposit Rs 78.53 cr today
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 78.53 crore as financial assistance under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ directly into the bank accounts of 10,132 couples who got married during the quarter of October- December 2023 on Tuesday, February 20).
Including this assistance, since the inception of the scheme the state government has disbursed Rs. 427.27 crores under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu/ YSR Shaadi Tohfa, into the accounts of 56,194 beneficiaries soon after completion of the same quarter.
