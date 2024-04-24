Kalyandurg TDP candidate richest in Anantapur district

Anantapur: Amilineni Surendra, A class civil contractor is the TDP candidate for Kalyandurg constituencyKalyandurg constituency. He is richer than all the Assembly and Parliamentary candidates in the district.

He has immovable assets valued at Rs 165.68 crore and moveable assets of Rs 10.93 crore. He possesses 2,907 grams of gold and has debts to the tune of Rs 39.68 crore.

Two SC, ST atrocity cases were registered against him. His educational qualification is SSC.

Second richest candidate in the district is J C Asmith Reddy, the young MLA candidate from Tadipatri. He has immovable assets worth Rs 147 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 27.75 crore.

He has debts to the tune of Rs 26.87 crore. Asmith Reddy possesses 604 grams of gold and diamond studded gold of 525 grams. He did his MBA in Scotland. As many as 30 cases were registered against him.

Former minister and Raptadu Assembly constituency candidate Paritala Sunitha occupies third position with regard to the value of immovable assets when compared to other senior party colleagues in the undivided district.

Paritala Sunitha while declaring her assets mentioned that her immovable assets are worth Rs 28.53 crore while she has to the tune of Rs 31.68 crore. She has moveable properties valued at Rs 2.50 lakh and possesses 750 grams of gold ornaments. She is a high school drop-out. As many as nine criminal cases had been registered against her.

The next highest possessions of moveable and immovable assets have been declared by Anantapur TDP Assembly candidate Daggubati Venkata Prasad. He owns immovable assets worth Rs 23.14 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 14.67 crore. He has debts to the tune of Rs 3.61 crore. He owns 100 grams of gold and his wife 800 grams of gold.

One case under sections 147,148, 307, 302 and section 120 had been registered against him. He is a post graduate.

YSRCP sitting Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy owns Rs 5.49 crore worth immovable assets and Rs 90 lakh worth moveable assets. He has no debts and does not possess gold. His education qualification is MA, BL. There are no cases registered against him.

Uravakonda sitting MLA Payyavula Keshav owns immovable property worth Rs 1.75 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 3.21 crore. He has debts of Rs 3.35 crore. He does not possess gold. A criminal case had been registered against him under CRPC section 151. He is a post graduate.

YSRCP Kalyandurg candidate Talari Rangaiah, presently sitting MP of Anantapur, has immovable assets worth Rs 3.83 crore and moveable assets of Rs 68.27 lakh. He has debts to the tune of Rs 1.30 crore. His education qualification being MA, B.Sc. No cases were registered against him. He is considered to be the poorest MLA candidate.