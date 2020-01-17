Kalyanotsavam performed to Goddess Parvati, Mallikarjuna Swamy in Srisailam

Kurnool: On the occasion of Sankranti Bramhotsavams, the Srisailam temple authorities have organised Kalyanotsavam to Goddess Parvathi and Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy. Following Agama Sasthras, the temple officials have also conducted Mandaparadhana, Panchavarnarchana, Nitya Vahana and Rudra Homan on Thursday. As part of the programmes, Nandi Vahana Seva was organised to Swami Amma Varlu. The presiding deities were seated on the Nandi Vahana at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam and special pujas were conducted. Later gramotsavam was carried out at the main streets of Srisailam temple.



In the evening as part of Bramhotsavam, Leela Kalyanotsavam was organised to Goddess Parvathi and Mallikarjuna Swami. Generally, Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swami Kalyanotsavam is being organized during Maha Shiva Ratri Bramhotsavams every year. But during Makara Sankranti day, Sri Parvathi Mallikarjun Swami Varla Leela Kanyanotsavam will be organised, said the temple Executive Officer (EO), KS Rama Rao. This Kalyanotsavam has significance as it is organised on the occasion of Makara Sankranti as Chenchu devotees would be invited for the festival. As many as 300 Chenchus from Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur districts and local Chenchus of Mekala Banda attended the Kalyanotsavam, said the EO.

Actually, the chenchus used to call Srisaila Bramarambha as their daughter and Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy as son-in-law. They fondly call Chenchu Mallaiah and Chenchu Mallanna. Special prayers were performed to the items - new clothes, bamboo rice, Basikalu made of plum tree leaves, Yagnopaveetam, and waist band - brought by the Chenchus. Later the items were offered to the Swami Ammavarlu.