Kandikunta Leads Election Campaign in Sri Sathya Sai District

In a smart and strategic election campaign, Kandikunta Venkataprasad, the MLA candidate of Telugu Desam Party in Kadiri, Sri Sathya Sai district, is making waves in the rural communities. Campaigning in P Kothapalli village panchayat under NP Kunta mandal, Kandikunta is garnering support from the people with confidence and enthusiasm.

Addressing the villagers, Kandikunta highlighted the failures of the five-year YCP government, expressing deep grief over the losses suffered under their rule. He assured the people that a brighter future is possible with Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA alliance. Handing out pamphlets on the Super Six schemes and outlining plans for welfare and development programs post-election, Kandikunta is gaining momentum as a popular leader among the people.

Critiquing the current government's mismanagement and lack of development, Kandikunta emphasized the need for change in leadership to propel Kadiri towards progress. Promising job opportunities and industrial growth under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, Kandikunta urged the villagers to support the TDP and vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections.

With an overwhelming majority expected in Kandikunta, the MLA candidate is rallying support from TDP ranks, women, and rural communities across the district. As the campaign gains traction, the people have expressed their belief in Kandikunta's leadership and vision for a promising future in Kadiri.