Live
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
- Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana Seeks Support from Jain Community in Nellore City
Just In
Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
The joint candidate Mr. Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, representing Janasena Party, Telugu Desam Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party, is actively campaigning in the Kadiri constituency.
The joint candidate Mr. Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, representing Janasena Party, Telugu Desam Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party, is actively campaigning in the Kadiri constituency. Mr. Prasad is moving from house to house in Mutyala Cheruvu Panchayat, urging residents to vote for him with a strong majority to secure victory in the upcoming elections.
During his campaign, Mr. Prasad criticized the current ruling party, stating that Jagan Reddy came to power in 2019 through deceptive tactics and has since failed to fulfill promises, causing harm to the state. He called on the people to make an informed decision and not be swayed by the misleading actions of the ruling party.
Supporting Mr. Prasad's campaign efforts, All India Chiranjeevi Youth Founder President Mr. Ravanam Swami Naidu and Chiranjeevi Youth State President Mr. Bhavani Ravi Kumar have emphasized the importance of working towards the victory of alliance candidates across the state. Mega fans, including Krishna Kant, Somu Shekhar, and Pradeep, have also joined the campaign to show their support for Mr. Kandikunta Prasad.
With the backing of various parties and enthusiastic supporters, Mr. Kandikunta Venkata Prasad is determined to secure a win in the Kadiri constituency and bring about positive change for the people.