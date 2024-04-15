Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency

The joint candidate Mr. Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, representing Janasena Party, Telugu Desam Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party, is actively campaigning in the Kadiri constituency. Mr. Prasad is moving from house to house in Mutyala Cheruvu Panchayat, urging residents to vote for him with a strong majority to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

During his campaign, Mr. Prasad criticized the current ruling party, stating that Jagan Reddy came to power in 2019 through deceptive tactics and has since failed to fulfill promises, causing harm to the state. He called on the people to make an informed decision and not be swayed by the misleading actions of the ruling party.

Supporting Mr. Prasad's campaign efforts, All India Chiranjeevi Youth Founder President Mr. Ravanam Swami Naidu and Chiranjeevi Youth State President Mr. Bhavani Ravi Kumar have emphasized the importance of working towards the victory of alliance candidates across the state. Mega fans, including Krishna Kant, Somu Shekhar, and Pradeep, have also joined the campaign to show their support for Mr. Kandikunta Prasad.

With the backing of various parties and enthusiastic supporters, Mr. Kandikunta Venkata Prasad is determined to secure a win in the Kadiri constituency and bring about positive change for the people.