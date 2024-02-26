Kandula Durgesh allotted Nidadavolu seat for polls

Amaravati: Following the release of first list of candidates of both combined Jana Sena and TDP, Janasena's candidate, Kandula Durgesh, who was considering contesting the elections from Rajahmundry, has been clarified by the party chief Pawan Kalyan regarding the allocation of the seat. Durgesh has been assigned the seat from Nidadavolu, which is near Rajahmundry. Pawan Kalyan communicated this decision to Durgesh on Saturday night, mentioning that TDP's sitting MLA Buchaiah Chowdary is contesting from Rajahmundry Rural.

The allocation of seats to TDP's sitting candidates has already been made. On the other hand, Jana Sena's interest in the Rajahmundry Rural seat led to significant suspense, which Pawan Kalyan recently clarified, stating the party's intention not to contest from there. However, the suspense intensified as neither TDP nor Jana Sena mentioned this seat in their list of candidates announced on Saturday, which was resolved with Pawan Kalyan's decision.

Speaking to the media about contesting from Nidadavolu, Durgesh said, "I will convey my decision to the party president after extensive discussions with the workers on Monday. There are pressures on leaders of both parties in the context of alliances, leading to changes in decisions. Chandrababu also mentioned that TDP has a good cadre in Nidadavolu and assured their cooperation," Durgesh remarked.

Durgesh expressed his dissatisfaction with YCP leaders, stating they have no right to discuss his party's candidate selection. He criticized them for not being aware of where their leaders are being positioned. Acknowledging some discontent within the Janasena cadre, he assured that everyone would be united in support of the party's decision. He clarified that there is no consideration of leaving the party or contesting as an independent candidate.