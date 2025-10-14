Kandula Durgesh to attend national tourism meet

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh will represent the state at a two-day national conference to be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan on October 14 and 15.

The event will focus on discussions related to the National Mission for the Development of 50 World-Class Tourist Destinations and the introduction of performance-based incentives to promote excellence in tourism management.

According to the minister’s office, the Union minister for tourism and culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will inaugurate the conference, which will be attended by tourism ministers from all states and Union Territories.

Minister Durgesh expressed his happiness over his selection for this prestigious meet. He said that he will present AP’s vision and proposals regarding the implementation of key announcements made in the Union Budget 2025–26 for tourism development. He is also expected to highlight the State’s strategies for infrastructure strengthening, destination branding, and rural and eco-tourism promotion.

Under the National Mission framework, the Centre aims to develop major tourist destinations across various states in a challenge mode with active participation from state governments, he added. Durgesh will detail Andhra Pradesh’s proposals, including comprehensive plans to improve connectivity, amenities, and global competitiveness of selected destinations in the State.

The conference will serve as a platform to share best practices, explore public-private partnerships, and align state and central tourism policies to create sustainable, high-quality tourism experiences across India.