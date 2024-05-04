Kanigiri: Don't fall prey to Naidu tactics says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kanigiri : With a manifesto full of lies, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is deceiving the public and playing with their emotions, observed Chief Minister and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Participating the election campaign at Kanigiri town in Prakasam district on Friday, Jagan requested the people to vote for ‘Fan’ to make Dr Daddala Narayana Yadav the local MLA and Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy the Ongole MP.

Jagan said the ensuing elections are like Kurukshetra war to decide whether the welfare programmes introduced by the YSRCP government to continue or not, thus impacting the future and development of each family in the state. He said voting for the NDA means awakening the Chandramukhi, which feasts on the blood of the public.

The Chief Minister said Chandrababu Naidu aimed his arrow this time at the old-aged and disabled pensioners, who are content and happy with the volunteers distributing the pension at their doorstep on every 1st of the month. He said Chandrababu Naidu used to give just Rs 1,000 up to two months before the elections in 2019, but it is the YSRCP that increased the pensions to Rs 3,000 and is planning to increase further. He said that using Nimmagadda Ramesh Babu, Chandrababu Naidu obstructed the distribution of pensions at their doorstep, but now he is criticizing him. He asked the public to know that he is the Chief Minister who implemented the distribution of pensions at the doorstep, but not Chandrababu Naidu, who didn’t do so in his chief ministership for 14 years.Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the welfare schemes like Cheyutha, housing plots, and houses for women, Kapu Nestham, Nethanna Bharosa, Vidya Deevena, Rythu Bharosa, services at Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Nadu Nedu in schools and hospitals, family doctor system and many others would be implemented only if he was elected as the Chief Minister again.



He said the welfare schemes and programmes mentioned in the NDA manifesto are unimplementable and deceptive.

The CM asked the public to vote for the YSRCP and elect 175 MLAs and 25 MPs by pressing the button on the EVM two times and letting him continue the welfare programmes as the Chief Minister.