Kanipakam Brahmotsavam: Silk clothes offered to Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have presented silk clothes to Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam on Thursday.

According to a press release, the authorities have stated that the Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Bhramotsavam has started on September 7 and will continue up to September 27.

On the auspicious occasion of the Kanipakam Bhramotsavam, silk clothes have been offered to Lord Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy on behalf of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

Prior to presenting the silk robes, executive officer of Srisailam temple D Peddiraju, Archaka Swamis, Veda Pundits and other officials have been given a warm welcome by the Kanipakam temple executive officer (EO) Guru Prasad and Archaka Swamis.

Later the silk clothes have been presented to Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy amid playing of spiritual music. Special prayers were also offered on the occasion. The offering of silk clothes to the presiding deity at Kanipakam on the auspicious occasion of Brahmotsavam is a tradition. After the completion of the traditional ritual, Srisailam EO and others were blessed with Vedasirvachanam.