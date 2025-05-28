Kanipakam hosts ‘Yogandhra’ initiative to spread awareness

Tirupati: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said, “Yoga empowers breath, strengthens energy, and brings peace,” emphasising the importance of daily yoga practice for overall well-being. He was speaking at a special event organised on Tuesday at Sri Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple as part of Yogandhra initiative marking the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations.

The programme, conducted under the auspices of the Tourism Department, witnessed the participation of several dignitaries including RD Ramana Prasad of the Tourism Department, DVM Srinivasa Rao, District Tourism Officer Gowri, and EO K Penchala Kishore.

In his address, the Collector highlighted that breath control, calmness, and strength are essential for everyone, and yoga is a proven path to achieving them. “Each one of us faces stress at some point in life. Yoga is a powerful tool to overcome stress. I urge everyone to practice yoga regularly and spread awareness about its benefits among family members and in villages,” he said. He also announced that, as per directions from both central and state governments, yoga programmes would be held throughout the district for an entire month. Apart from the district headquarters, sessions would be conducted in Kanipakam, Puligundu, Boyakonda, and Kangundi regions. On this occasion, participants performed yoga as guided by yoga master Srinivasulu Naidu.

Several officials and dignitaries took part in the programme including DRDA PD Sridevi, DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani, other officials and local residents. Photo: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar taking part in the Yogandhra programme at Kanipakam on Tuesday. Kanipakam temple EO K Penchala Kishore and Tourism Regional Director RD Ramana Prasad are seen.