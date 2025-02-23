Live
Kanipakam temple authorities present silk clothes to Srisailam Mallanna
Srisailam, (Nandyal district): On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Temple, Kanipakam, presented silk clothes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Saturday.
According to a press release from Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple authorities, K Penchala Kishore, Executive Officer of Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Temple, formally offered the silk clothes to the Lord.
Prior to the presentation, special prayers were performed at the temple’s Raja Gopuram. Amid spiritual music, the authorities and temple priests from Kanipakam carried the sacred offering into the temple, where the clothes were ceremoniously presented.
Speaking on the occasion, Kanipakam temple authorities expressed their gratitude and honor in continuing this tradition. They stated that presenting silk clothes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi during Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams is a deeply revered practice.
Kanipakam Stanacharya Phani Kumara Sharma, priests, Ganesh Gurukul, Veda Pundits Abhirama and Annapurnaiah, observer K Kodandapani, and other temple staff were present.