Kanipakam temple chief, EO present silk clothes to presiding deities

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of Sivarathri Bhramotsavams being celebrated at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, the temple authorities of Varasiddi Vinakaya Swamy temple, Kanipakam, have presented silk clothes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi on Tuesday.

Kanipakam temple chairman A Mohan Reddy and Executive Officer (EO) A Venkateshu have presented silk clothes to the presiding deities here. Earlier, Srisailam temple trust board chairman Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy, Executive Officer S Lavanna along with other members of the Board, Archakas and Veda Pundits have received the Kanipakam officials at temple Raja Gopuram following the temple tradition.

Special prayers were performed to the silk robes at the Raja Gopuram and they were taken inside the temple amid playing of spiritual music. Later, Kanipakam temple chairman A Mohan Reddy and Executive Officer (EO) A Venkateshu offered silk clothes to the deities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Reddy said that he was very fortunate to present the silken clothes to the presiding deities during the Sivaratri Brahmotsavams.

On the fourth day evening of the Brahmotsavams on Tuesday, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Mayura Vahana Seva to the presiding deities. A Gramotsavam was also organised at the main streets of the temple. Kolatam, Chakka Bajana, Rajabatula Vesham, Chenchu Nrutyam, Dhamarukam and other forms of folk dances were performed.