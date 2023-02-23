Kanna Lakshminarayana all set to join TDP today

Guntur: Former ministerKanna Lakshminarayana will join the TDP in the presence of party national president NChandrababu Naidu at TDP State party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Kanna will take part in a massive car rally being organised by his supporters from his house to the TDP State office and join the party.

The TDP high command reportedly agreed to field him from Guntur west or Sattenapalli or Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency in the erstwhile Guntur district in 2024 State Assembly polls.

Kanna Lakshminarayana was elected to the State Legislative Assembly five times and worked as Minister for 13 years under Congress governments in the combined State of AP.

He shifted his loyalty to BJP on October 27, 2014, following the bifurcation of the State. Later, he became the State president of the BJP. Due to differences with the current BJP State president Somu Veerraju, he quit the party.

TDP Guntur urban district president Degala Prabhakar, Party Guntur west Assembly constituency in-charge Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) and several others are in the race for the TDP ticket to contest in the coming Assembly elections from Guntur west.

They are conducting various programmes. It remains to be seen to what extent the local TDP leaders extend cooperation and support to Kanna.

However, the TDP high command feels that Kanna joining the TDP will strengthen the party.