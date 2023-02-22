Kanna Lakshminarayana joining TDP for political mileage, flays Mayor

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu criticised that former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana is shifting his loyalty to TDP for gaining political mileage in the coming elections and to save his identity.

Addressing the media at his residence in Guntur city on Tuesday, he recalled that before the 2019 Assembly election, Kanna had announced that he would join YSRCP and criticised the TDP. Later, he changed his decision and joined the BJP, the Mayor reminded.

Manohar Naidu alleged that Kanna Lakshminarayana had joined hands with TDP and diluted the BJP in the State as the party State president. He remembered that Kanna secured 16,000 votes as a BJP Narasaraopet Parliament candidate. He said it is a shame for him.

"Kanna enjoyed a berth in the State Cabinet in Congress government and met the then AICC president Sonia Gandhi seeking CM post. Now he is making arrangements to join TDP," the Mayor pointed out. He warned that the voters will teach a lesson to Kanna Lakshminarayana in the coming elections. He recalled that the latter filed cases against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. TDP would not get past glory, if the latter joined the party, he noted.