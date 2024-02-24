  • Menu
Kanna Lakshminarayana participate in massive rally in Nandigama

Former minister Sattenapalli constituency, Sri Kanna Lakshminarayana, and other leaders from Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party participated in a massive rally and poster launch event organized at their residence in Nandigama.

The event was attended by leaders from Guntur West constituency of Telugu Desam Party, including Talla Venkatesh Yadav and Hari, along with Janasena Party leaders. They jointly launched the posters in support of Janasena Party.

X