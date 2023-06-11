Kanna Lakshminarayana slams power cuts, tariff hike

Narasaraopet: TDP Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana criticised that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for increasing power tariff eight times during the last four years. He said the government is not in a position to supply uninterrupted power in summer and imposed power cuts.

Addressing the media in Sattenapalli on Saturday, he recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised nine-hours power supply to the agriculture but cheated the farmers. He reminded that the TDP government did not increase power tariff and supplied uninterrupted power in summer too during its tenure.

He alleged irregularities in purchasing smart meters and warned of taking up agitation on power cuts and high tariffs soon.Meanwhile, former minister and TDP state vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao speaking to media at Chilakaluripet alleged that the government purchased inferior quality electrical equipment from Shirdi Sai Electricals and committed irregularities. He warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the corrupt YSRCP government in the coming elections.