Kapu leader Mudragada to tour districts, campaign for YSRCP candidates

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister and Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham is gearing up to tour the districts and campaign for YSRCP candidates.

He revealed on Sunday that he will visit West Godavari district soon. Kapu leaders and YSRCP leaders from Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari districts met him at his residence at Kirlampudi.

After Mudragada joined the YSR Congress Party, his residence in Kirlampudi is bustling with supporters and YSRCP leaders coming from different districts.

Many Kapu leaders are expressing solidarity with Mudragada. They also promise to work for the success of YSRCP.

The ruling party leaders and Kapu leaders from Guntur and West Godavari districts on Sunday appealed to Mudragada to visit constituencies and campaign on behalf of the contesting YSRCP candidates.

Mudragada assured that he will work for the success of YSRCP candidates to make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister once again.

He told them that he would visit West Godavari district soon.

YSRCP Rajahmundry MP candidate Guduri Srinivas and party youth wing leader Jakkampudi Ganesh also met Mudragada Padmanabham. They said that the YSR Congress party has become stronger with Mudragada joining the party.

Former corporators of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Mane Dorababu, Isukapalli Srinivas, Adapa Anil, Neeli Anand and others met Mudragada at his residence.

Mudragada said that people want to see Jagan again as Chief Minister. He said that he would campaign for the victory of MLA candidate Jakkampudi Raja in Rajanagaram.