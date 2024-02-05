Live
- Realme Valentine's Day Sale: Exciting Deals on Narzo Series
- Police serves notice to Atishi on AAP’s claims
- Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West
- Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
- Raj artisans’ craft finds place at UAE’s first Hindu temple
- Yogi govt tables its largest budget at Rs 7.36 lakh cr
- Higher cash seizures recorded by I-T in Assembly polls: CBDT
- ‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10
- IIT-Bombay Racing tops overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'
- PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,330 cr in Goa
Just In
Kapu leaders facilitated in Badeti
Highlights
Telugu Desam Eluru in-charge Badeti Radhakrishnaiah Chanti said that the Kapus should be united and develop. Janasena Eluru In-Charge Reddy...
Telugu Desam Eluru in-charge Badeti Radhakrishnaiah Chanti said that the Kapus should be united and develop. Janasena Eluru In-Charge Reddy Appalanayudu said that we have lost Ranga in the past and emphasised on achieving state power.
The prominent people of the city are Nara Seshu, Iswari Balaram, Pujari Niranjan, Chode Venkata Ratnam, Raghumanda Harinad, Sayana Dasharadhi, Motesalli Chandrasekhar, Keshireddy Lakshminarayana, Yallabandi. Sriram, Akula Srinivas, Yadlapalli Prasad, Ramanujam Rambabu and others gave speeches.
Sudabattula Rajesh Harish and others supervised. 100 Kapu dignitaries were felicitated. Sridevi, who took the oath, was felicitated with many gifts.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS