  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kapu leaders facilitated in Badeti

Kapu leaders facilitated in Badeti
x
Highlights

Telugu Desam Eluru in-charge Badeti Radhakrishnaiah Chanti said that the Kapus should be united and develop. Janasena Eluru In-Charge Reddy...

Telugu Desam Eluru in-charge Badeti Radhakrishnaiah Chanti said that the Kapus should be united and develop. Janasena Eluru In-Charge Reddy Appalanayudu said that we have lost Ranga in the past and emphasised on achieving state power.



The prominent people of the city are Nara Seshu, Iswari Balaram, Pujari Niranjan, Chode Venkata Ratnam, Raghumanda Harinad, Sayana Dasharadhi, Motesalli Chandrasekhar, Keshireddy Lakshminarayana, Yallabandi. Sriram, Akula Srinivas, Yadlapalli Prasad, Ramanujam Rambabu and others gave speeches.

Sudabattula Rajesh Harish and others supervised. 100 Kapu dignitaries were felicitated. Sridevi, who took the oath, was felicitated with many gifts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X