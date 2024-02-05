Kapu leaders facilitated in Badeti

Telugu Desam Eluru in-charge Badeti Radhakrishnaiah Chanti said that the Kapus should be united and develop. Janasena Eluru In-Charge Reddy Appalanayudu said that we have lost Ranga in the past and emphasised on achieving state power.





The prominent people of the city are Nara Seshu, Iswari Balaram, Pujari Niranjan, Chode Venkata Ratnam, Raghumanda Harinad, Sayana Dasharadhi, Motesalli Chandrasekhar, Keshireddy Lakshminarayana, Yallabandi. Sriram, Akula Srinivas, Yadlapalli Prasad, Ramanujam Rambabu and others gave speeches.

Sudabattula Rajesh Harish and others supervised. 100 Kapu dignitaries were felicitated. Sridevi, who took the oath, was felicitated with many gifts.