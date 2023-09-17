Kapu Nestham benefits 8,512 in Tirupati district

Tirupati/ Chittoor: Mayor Dr R Sirisha reiterated that the government is committed towards the welfare of weaker sections and providing financial assistance for them. Speaking to the beneficiaries at YSR Kapu Nestham programme here on Saturday, she said that along with ‘Nava Rathnalu’ Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced several welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara etc., Apart from them, to benefit poor women between 45 to 60 years of age in Balija, Telaga and Vontari communities, YSR Kapu Nestham scheme was being implemented under which the beneficiaries will get Rs 15,000 per annum. The CM is not only implementing the schemes mentioned in the manifesto but some other schemes were also introduced for the benefit of the people. To provide complete healthcare for women, YSR Sampoorna Poshana programme was introduced.

The Mayor said that under YSR Kapu Nestham, 8,512 women in the district benefitted Rs 12.76 crore during 2023-24 financial year which has been credited directly into the accounts of beneficiaries. In Tirupati district, the benefit amount has been credited in four instalments from which 30,176 women have benefitted by a tune of Rs 45.26 crore. She later released the mega cheque along with the officials. District BC welfare officer Bhaskar Reddy, BC corporation AEO Babu Reddy, other officials and beneficiaries attended the meeting.

In Chittoor, MP N Reddappa said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to women empowerment and introduced several welfare schemes for their upliftment.

Disbursing 4th installment of YSR Kapu Nestham funds at the Collectorate on Saturday, he said the CM has introduced several schemes for the development of all sections of people. Development and welfare are both eyes of CM, he hailed. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that 7,091women beneficiaries under the age group of 45-60 years have received Rs 10.65 crore under Kapu Nestham scheme in Chittoor district. MLA A Srinivasulu, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy and others were present. On the occasion, a mega cheque for Rs 10.65 crore meant for YSR Kapu Nestham was presented by the MP and other functionaries.