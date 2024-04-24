Live
- WB moves SC against Calcutta HC order axing 25,753 school jobs
- Time is right for BJP to make an entry into Kerala: Amit Shah
- REC okays Rs 1,869 crore loan for Kiru hydro project in J&K
- Nepal, Qatar agree to increase cooperation in various sectors
- 10 Effective and Gentle Techniques to Discipline Kids
- Six-year-old girl allegedly molested by tuition teacher's son in south Delhi
- Recording co's appeal in Madras HC casts a shadow on Ilaiyaraaja's 4.5K songs
- Turkish police detain 11 suspected IS members
- Vice FMs of South Korea, Canada discuss cooperation in energy, G7 ties
- HUL posts 6 pc fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 2,406 crore, declares dividend of Rs 24 per share
Just In
Kapusankshema Seva Sangam Extends Support to TDP-BJP Alliance as per Janasena Chief's Instructions
In a significant development, the Kapusankshema Seva Sangam, under the leadership of founder president Puli Sriramulu, has announced its full support to the alliance between Janasena and TDP BJP
Eluru: In a significant development, the Kapusankshema Seva Sangam, under the leadership of founder president Puli Sriramulu, has announced its full support to the alliance between Janasena and TDP BJP. This decision was taken following the instructions of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.
During a meeting held in Eluru, Puli Sriramulu urged all the honorary members of the Sangam, spread across the state, to work tirelessly towards ensuring the victory of Jana Sena, TDP, BJP alliance candidates in the upcoming elections. With a total of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake, the coalition's support is seen as a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the elections.
The coalition's decision to back the TDP-BJP alliance is expected to have a significant impact on the electoral landscape in the state. As the campaign heats up in the run-up to the elections, all eyes will be on the Kapusankshema Seva Sangam and its efforts to mobilize support for the alliance candidates.