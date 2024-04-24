Kapusankshema Seva Sangam Extends Support to TDP-BJP Alliance as per Janasena Chief's Instructions

Eluru: In a significant development, the Kapusankshema Seva Sangam, under the leadership of founder president Puli Sriramulu, has announced its full support to the alliance between Janasena and TDP BJP. This decision was taken following the instructions of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

During a meeting held in Eluru, Puli Sriramulu urged all the honorary members of the Sangam, spread across the state, to work tirelessly towards ensuring the victory of Jana Sena, TDP, BJP alliance candidates in the upcoming elections. With a total of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake, the coalition's support is seen as a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the elections.

The coalition's decision to back the TDP-BJP alliance is expected to have a significant impact on the electoral landscape in the state. As the campaign heats up in the run-up to the elections, all eyes will be on the Kapusankshema Seva Sangam and its efforts to mobilize support for the alliance candidates.