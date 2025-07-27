Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated

Markapur: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash and Markapur MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy along with retired army personnel paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial town commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Subhash praised the Indian Army’s heroic 80-day battle that successfully expelled Pakistani forceswho had illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control. He commemorated the completion of ‘Operation Vijay’ on July 26, 1999, describing the army’s courage and strategy in recapturing mountain peaks under extremely challenging weather conditions as an inspiration to the world.

The minister emphasised that high-level leadership, collective strength, and soldiers’ sacrifice were instrumental in Operation Vijay’s success. He stressed every Indian’s responsibility to ensure the martyrs’ sacrifices are not in vain and called for inspiring youth to follow the path of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

He announced plans to establish memorials, parks, and scholarships to honour the services of the brave soldiers permanently. He highlighted the NDA government’s commitment under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership to provide modern technology and adequate resources to strengthen the Indian Army, while promoting indigenous products in the defence sector to advance ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’