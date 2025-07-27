  • Menu
Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Rangasthali celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Saturday to honour the Kargil war heroes, who had laid down their lives for...

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Rangasthali celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Saturday to honour the Kargil war heroes, who had laid down their lives for the country. On the occasion, Rayalaseema Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy along with members paid floral tributes to Martyrs Sthupam near Kapilatheertham to commemorate Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Kargil War. Thondamanati Subrahmanyam Reddy, Sudhakar, Mastan, Prabhakar Naidu, Suresh Swamy, Chandrababu Naidu, Keshavulu Reddy, Shambola Harinath were present.

