Live
- Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas
- Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series
- District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days
- Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
- Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident
- GCCs projected to create up to 28 lakh jobs in India by 2030
- Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India
- TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament
- Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
- No response, poor service, faulty software: Ola Electric customers vent it out on social media
Just In
Karnataka Governor worships Lord Venkateswara
Highlights
Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara inside the Srivari temple on Wednesday morning.
Tirumala : Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara inside the Srivari temple on Wednesday morning.
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, the priests and officials have welcomed the Governor of Karnataka. After the darshan of the Lord, the temple Additional EO has presented Srivari prasadam, TTD calendar and photo at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Reception Deputy EO Bhaskar and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS