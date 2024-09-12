Karnataka Governor worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala : Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara inside the Srivari temple on Wednesday morning.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, the priests and officials have welcomed the Governor of Karnataka. After the darshan of the Lord, the temple Additional EO has presented Srivari prasadam, TTD calendar and photo at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Reception Deputy EO Bhaskar and others were present.