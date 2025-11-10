Karthika Vanabhojanam held grandly

Tirumala: Religiousecstasy marked as hundreds of pilgrims thronged the sprawling lawns of Parveta Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday.

The TTD has organised the annual Karthika Vanabhojanam in a colouful way hosting the community dining event in a grand manner.

Meanwhile, the day started with the procession of Sri Malayappa Swamy mounted atop the Gaja vahanam from Vahana Mandapam by 8.30am to the venue of Parveta Mandapam – situated about two kilometres from the hill temple amidst thick forests of Tirumala while the idols of His two divine consorts Sri devi and Bhu devi accompanied on a tastefully decorated palanquin from Ranganayakula Mandapam to Paruveta Mandapam.

Scores of bhajan troupes led the procession singing bhajans and dancing with Kolatams.

At the mandapam, the temple priests ceremoniously carried out Snapana Tirumanjanam to the deities from 11 am to 12 noon followed by Samarpana and Naivedyam.

Later, the pilgrims of all ages took part enthusiastically in the community dining under the Amla trees located in an expansive green belt. Temple officials were also present.